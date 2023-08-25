First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,892 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 206,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,517. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

