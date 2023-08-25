First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,973 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 778,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

