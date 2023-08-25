First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

ELV traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $452.52. The company had a trading volume of 366,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.