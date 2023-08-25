First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

MS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

