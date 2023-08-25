First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.