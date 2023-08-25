First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 12,345 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $369,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.66. 758,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

