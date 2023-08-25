First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 32,141 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 6,274,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,145,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

