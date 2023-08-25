First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.96. 102,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

