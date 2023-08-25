First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.1 %

FRMEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

