First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 392.4% from the July 31st total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

