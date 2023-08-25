First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 392.4% from the July 31st total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
