First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.35. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 56,122 shares.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

