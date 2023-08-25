First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.35. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 56,122 shares.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
