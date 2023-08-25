Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Five Below worth $42,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Five Below Stock Up 0.8 %

Five Below stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. The company had a trading volume of 486,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.