Flywire (FLYW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW):

  • 8/22/2023 – Flywire had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

FLYW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 639,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $41,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,969.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $41,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,969.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,315 shares of company stock worth $16,790,846. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

