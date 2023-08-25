Flywire (FLYW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW):

8/22/2023 – Flywire had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Flywire had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 639,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Get Flywire Co alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $41,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,969.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $41,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,969.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,315 shares of company stock worth $16,790,846. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.