Fmr LLC Acquires 142,311 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Marriott International worth $1,403,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 599,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,342. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.