Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 208.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,726,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 223.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 195,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 676,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.66. 651,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.