Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.26% of Synopsys worth $1,327,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.27 and its 200-day moving average is $403.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

