Fmr LLC Buys 567,977 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,174,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after buying an additional 1,605,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after buying an additional 1,596,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

