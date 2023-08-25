Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,210,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,164.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,863. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,279.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

