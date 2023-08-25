Fmr LLC Has $1.78 Billion Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Deckers Outdoor worth $1,777,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $521.22. 98,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

