Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,984,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,126,249 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $1,440,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after buying an additional 555,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,380. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,122 shares of company stock worth $6,120,628 in the last ninety days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

