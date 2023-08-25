Fmr LLC Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.18% of Fortive worth $1,249,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 290.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 692,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

