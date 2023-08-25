Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of AstraZeneca worth $1,579,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

