Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 3,297,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

