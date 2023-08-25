Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $269,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,163,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,865,682. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

