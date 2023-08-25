Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,123 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. 4,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.