Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198,387 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned 3.95% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,106,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $138.50. 256,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

