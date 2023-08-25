Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Buys 1,000 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,734.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.56. 23,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,897. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

