Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Frontline Price Performance

Frontline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 1,399,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,026. Frontline has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

