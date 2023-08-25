FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 3,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

