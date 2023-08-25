FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 5,592,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,286,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

