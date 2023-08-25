Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

