Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $62.90 to $68.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.69. Approximately 667,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,366,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

