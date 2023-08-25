FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.15. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

NDSN stock opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $30,766,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Nordson by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

