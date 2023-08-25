Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

