GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan Sells 2,300 Shares

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $17,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $24,101.00.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,850. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on GCMG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.