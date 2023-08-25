Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $100.47

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.47 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 90.61 ($1.16). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.17), with a volume of 6,563 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

