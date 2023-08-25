Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 38,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,656. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.