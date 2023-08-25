George Risk Industries (RSKIA) versus The Competition Critical Survey

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare George Risk Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares George Risk Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|George Risk Industries
|$19.98 million
|$4.76 million
|11.61
|George Risk Industries Competitors
|$399.70 million
|-$30.71 million
|-12.17
George Risk Industries’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than George Risk Industries. George Risk Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares George Risk Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|George Risk Industries
|23.81%
|9.65%
|8.71%
|George Risk Industries Competitors
|-26.15%
|-22.39%
|-8.48%
Risk & Volatility
George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries’ peers have a beta of -8.49, suggesting that their average share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for George Risk Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|George Risk Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|George Risk Industries Competitors
|107
|413
|839
|39
|2.58
As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.54%. Given George Risk Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe George Risk Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
George Risk Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About George Risk Industries
George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.
