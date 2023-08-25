Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $100,414.32 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 72,764 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $100,414.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 903,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 28th, L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $47,018.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,771. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GEVO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gevo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

