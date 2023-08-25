Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 36,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 14,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Global X China Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X China Financials ETF

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

