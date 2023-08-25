Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 33,899 shares.The stock last traded at $53.60 and had previously closed at $53.22.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $674.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.