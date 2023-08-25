Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 33,899 shares.The stock last traded at $53.60 and had previously closed at $53.22.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $674.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
