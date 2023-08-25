Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

