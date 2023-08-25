Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.