Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 million for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

