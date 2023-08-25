Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 7,675,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,084,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

