Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AJX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

