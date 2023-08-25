Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $935.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

