Greenleaf Trust Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $282.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.10. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

