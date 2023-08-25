Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 3.4 %

FSLR opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

