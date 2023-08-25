GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.50. 89,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.