GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.50. 89,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

