Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 211,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 856,347 shares.The stock last traded at $23.36 and had previously closed at $23.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Guess? Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $6,088,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

